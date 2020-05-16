Industries in urban areas can function with 50% staff

In good news for industries, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed units located in urban areas to function with 50% of workers in shifts. Earlier, 33% of workers were allowed to work in such units.

According to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on May 15, the relaxation will not be applicable in areas under the jurisdiction of the Chennai City Police.

It may be noted that industrial units located within SEZs, EOUs, industrial estates and industrial townships — both in rural and urban areas — were allowed to function with 50% workers from May 3.

“There are several industrial units in urban areas outside these SEZs, EOUs and industrial estates. This order will benefit them,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The State government's decision was based on a note received from the Additional Chief Secretary in the Finance Department, who is also the chairperson of the Expert Committee constituted to work out a phased exit strategy from the lockdown.

The G.O states that 50% of workers have been allowed to work in shifts on the condition that they duly observe standard operating procedures (SOPs). “All industrial activities shall be allowed in village and town panchayat areas, including textile industries,” it said.

The State government has also allowed export-oriented units with 50% strength in all areas across the State, excluding Chennai City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction. “The proportion of persons employed in MGNREGS in rural areas shall be increased from 33% to 50%,” the G.O. stated.

On lockdown

There was no clarity till late evening on May 16 whether there would be further extension of the COVID-19 lockdown. When contacted, a senior IAS officer told The Hindu: “We are awaiting the notification from the Government of India. A formal announcement will be made on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government-constituted Special Investment Promotion Task Force, meant to attract countries that are likely to shift to India for their supply chains in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, met here on Saturday.

A participant said: “Invitees specified certain areas, where foreign companies are looking to invest. These companies are looking at Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia, besides India.”

These companies are in the fields of electronics, automobile and pharmaceuticals, among others. “Besides, there are some Chinese companies that are looking to expand. The members were informed of the interest of these Chinese companies too,” the source added.