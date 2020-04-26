Tamil Nadu

Watch | Industries in Coimbatore, Tiruppur are manufacturing healthcare requirements

A video on how Tamil Nadu's major textile hubs are producing PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic

Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are major textile hubs in the country. The textile industries have now taken on a new role. They are stepping up to do their bit in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Several units are now looking at manufacturing emergency healthcare requirements. 90 units in Tiruppur and 55 in Coimbatore have registered as manufacturers of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Most of the manufacturers in Tiruppur make masks and PPE kits. On April 9 Mumbai received 13,000 PPE kits from Coimbatore.

Several industries continue to approach the district administration for permission to operate. Nearly 100 manufacturers in India have met the prescribed standards for non-woven fabric used in making the PPEs and coveralls.

