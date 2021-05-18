Tamil NaduCOIMBATORE 18 May 2021 21:53 IST
Industries i Coimbatore seek efforts to reduce COVID-19 cases
Updated: 18 May 2021 21:53 IST
As many as eight trade and industry associations in Coimbatore have appealed to the Chief Minister for stringent measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in Coimbatore.
In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, the associations said that for the last few days the number of daily positive cases in Coimbatore remains above 3,000.
This is a matter of concern. Hence a high-level committee should be formed to strengthen the district-level efforts and bring down the daily caseload, they said.
