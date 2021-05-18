Industries i Coimbatore seek efforts to reduce COVID-19 cases

COIMBATORE

18 May 2021 21:53 IST

As many as eight trade and industry associations in Coimbatore have appealed to the Chief Minister for stringent measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in Coimbatore.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, the associations said that for the last few days the number of daily positive cases in Coimbatore remains above 3,000.

This is a matter of concern. Hence a high-level committee should be formed to strengthen the district-level efforts and bring down the daily caseload, they said.