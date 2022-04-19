Industries Department to be renamed: Thennarasu

‘The department’s name should reflect its role and responsibility’

The Tamil Nadu Industries Department will be renamed as ‘Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department’, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

“Industries was once a mere regulatory department. After the liberalisation, it had to play the role of facilitator. It continues to do that. We thought that the department’s name should truly reflect its role and responsibility. Hence this change. As you know well, industries and commerce go hand in hand, and hence it is also included,” he told The Hindu.

New SIPCOT park

The Industries Department would also set up a new SIPCOT Industrial Park in Krishnagiri district. This will come up on a land parcel of 3,000 acres at a project cost of around ₹1,800 crore. An industrial housing project worth about ₹1,000 crore will be implemented in Krishnagiri district.

A multi-purpose industrial park worth ₹500 crore will be set up with private contribution in Kancheepuram district. In the Coimbatore region, a multifaceted Transport Cargo Park will be set up at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. A shopping mall and restaurant will be established at Sriperumbudur SIPCOT Industrial Estate, with private contribution, at ₹7 crore.