GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Industries department issues order enhancing capital subsidy under special scheme for technical textiles

Published - September 04, 2024 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Industries, Investment, Promotion and Commerce Department has issued a government order enhancing the capital subsidy under the existing special scheme for technical textiles to 25% from 15%, which will be disbursed over a period of 10 years and expanding the scheme to cover medium enterprises.

On March 18, 2023, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had released the special scheme for technical textiles, Man-Made Fibre (MMF) yarn from recycled products, MMF fabric and apparel manufacturing in the State.

As per the existing scheme, projects manufacturing eligible products in textiles, MMF yarn from recycled materials or MMF fabric can avail a special subsidy of 15% of eligible fixed assets disbursed in equal annual instalments over 10 years.

A company can choose to avail of the special capital subsidy for technical textiles, MMF yarn from recycled materials and MMF fabric from the date of commercial production or upon achieving the minimum eligible investment (which is ₹50 crore for technical textiles, ₹50 crore for MMF yarn from recycled materials or ₹100 crore for MMF fabric) and minimum eligible employment of 50 jobs, whichever is later.

In his budget speech for 2024-2025, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu announced that the capital subsidy for major investments under the existing policy for technical textiles would be increased from 15% to 25% and disbursed over a period of 10 years and the scheme would also be expanded to cover medium enterprises.

The government order is issued to implement the budget announcement, and eligible projects can avail of the enhanced special capital subsidy of 25% of eligible fixed assets disbursed in equal annual instalments over 10 years, V Arun Roy, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Industries, Investment, Promotion and Commerce Department, said in the order.

Published - September 04, 2024 09:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.