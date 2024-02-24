Industries department issues notification on acquiring lands for Parandur airport

February 24, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department has issued an initial notification for acquiring lands situated in Podavur village, Kancheepuram district, for the proposed New Green Field Airport in Parandur and has called for objections, if any, from the persons interested in the lands.

The notification was issued on Saturday under the Section 3(2) of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purpose Act, 1997.

All persons interested in the lands are accordingly required to lodge a statement in writing of their objections, if any, to the acquisition of the said lands. The objections should be lodged before the Special District Revenue Officer (L.A), New Green Field Airport Scheme-Zone-III within 30 days, the notification said.

The objections received within the due date will be enquired into on April 4 at 11 a.m. at the Special District Revenue Officer (LA), New Green Field Airport Scheme, Zone-III Office, it said. The notification comes amid people in nearby villages protesting against the proposed airport.

