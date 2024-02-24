GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Industries department issues notification on acquiring lands for Parandur airport

February 24, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department has issued an initial notification for acquiring lands situated in Podavur village, Kancheepuram district, for the proposed New Green Field Airport in Parandur and has called for objections, if any, from the persons interested in the lands.

The notification was issued on Saturday under the Section 3(2) of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purpose Act, 1997.

All persons interested in the lands are accordingly required to lodge a statement in writing of their objections, if any, to the acquisition of the said lands. The objections should be lodged before the Special District Revenue Officer (L.A), New Green Field Airport Scheme-Zone-III within 30 days, the notification said.

The objections received within the due date will be enquired into on April 4 at 11 a.m. at the Special District Revenue Officer (LA), New Green Field Airport Scheme, Zone-III Office, it said. The notification comes amid people in nearby villages protesting against the proposed airport.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.