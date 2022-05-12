Industries affecting agriculture won’t be allowed in Cauvery delta, says Stalin

Govt. keen on protecting interests of the farmers, says the Chief Minister

The Tamil Nadu government will not allow any industry that will affect the agricultural activities in the Cauvery delta region, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the first meeting of the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Authority, held at the Secretariat on Thursday.

“This government will remain focused on protecting the interests of farmers and agriculture and to create more employment opportunities in agriculture-related industries,” he said. As for irrigation, the State government would take all steps legally and politically to get water due to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka.

Underlining the need for strengthening water resources in the Cauvery delta region through farm ponds and check dams, Mr. Stalin called for cooperation to all the initiatives being taken by the State government and to stand by them. He also called for support to new crop varieties being introduced and fresh alternative technologies adopted.

The Chief Minister also advocated cultivation of kuruvai and less water intensive crops during summer in the Protected Agricultural Zone. He also called for incorporating the instructions towards focusing on post-harvest management and value addition.

Mr. Stalin further appealed to farmers to brainstorm over all provisions of the Act so as to implement all of them and to come up with a long-term vision for the Cauvery delta region. Senior Ministers, Chief Secretary and legislators, representatives of farmer associations were among those who were present in the meeting.