Industrialists, trade bodies in T.N. welcome Union Budget

February 01, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Industrialists and Chambers of Commerce in Tamil Nadu did not complain much about the last Budget of the Narendra Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

“The Finance Minister’s Budget speech emphasised inclusive development, social justice, and empowerment of marginalised groups with the government’s aim to strengthen various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and tourism,” said Srivats Ram, vice-chairman, CII Tamil Nadu and Managing Director, Wheels India Limited. “Though tax rates remain unchanged, certain tax benefits will be extended as per our expectations and we give a thumbs up to this interim Budget,” he added.

Arun Alagappan, president of The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, “On behalf of SICCI, we welcome the Budget proposals, containing much-needed measures to accelerate growth in infrastructure, blue economy, agriculture, aerospace, defence and green energy sectors. On the whole, this Budget is growth-oriented, focussing on sunrise sectors and social impact, thereby catering to the aspirations of businesses and the common public.”

T.R.Kesavan, president of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) said, “The recently-announced India-Middle East-Europe corridor is going to be a game-changer for our economy and the Finance Minister stressing on this in her speech has given confidence to the industry.”

V.K.Girish Pandian, president of the Guindy Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, said that the government’s focus on empowering the MSME sector is evident. S.Sivagurunathan, president, CREDAI Chennai, said that the Budget prioritises empowering the underserved and fuelling socio-economic growth. A dedicated scheme for the deserving middle class aims to address their housing aspirations, potentially boosting the overall housing market, he added.

GSK Velu, chairman, FICCI TNSC said: “I welcome the government’s decision of encouraging the vaccination against cervical cancer for girls in the age group of 9-14. Bringing in all child healthcare and maternal schemes under one comprehensive programme and the newly-designed ‘U-Win’ platform for managing immunisation and intensification of Mission Indradhanush is appreciated,” he said.

