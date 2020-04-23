Industrialists list lockdown woes

Leading industrialists in Tamil Nadu on Thursday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to relax restrictions to facilitate exports and allied activities during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr. Palaniswami, who held a meeting via video-conference with captains of industry to examine the feasibility of allowing various sectors to function during the lockdown, gave an assurance that he would consider their requests.

“Since some of them [companies] were in the middle of [transacting] export orders, they sought certain relaxations [of restrictions] so that business could be maintained with international clients,” an official told The Hindu.

Some industrialists were not supportive of the government’s suggestion that labourers be accommodated within the work site, contending that many of their workers were natives of the State.

Hari Thiagarajan, chairman, CII, T.N. State Council, said that he had sought priority for export-oriented units and industries in rural areas, without compromising on safety. “This has to be done in a phased manner. Otherwise, it will involve major risks. The economy is bleeding,” he said.

Raising the issues faced by the cement industry, N. Srinivasan, vice-chairman, India Cements, told the CM that trucks were stuck midway and the drivers had left. He said the industry could resume operations in 10 days if permission is granted.

With financial strain and a lack of income, the industry will face enormous difficulties in raising funds and paying salaries if the lockdown continues, he told The Hindu.

Sources said the industrialists had underscored the need to strike “a balancing act between lives and livelihoods”. The government heard their views and gave an assurance that it will examine their suggestions, but did not give any timeframe for implementing them, the sources added.

Aqeel Ahmed Panaruna, chairman, Council for Leather Exports, said, “We are extremely satisfied with our meeting.” The leather industry was appreciative of the State government’s efforts to combat the pandemic. The industry expected a “stimulus package” to help tide over the crisis, considering that Tamil Nadu was the top exporter of leather products in the country, with a 37% share. “Export orders to the tune of ₹2,800 crore have been cancelled for Tamil Nadu-based exporters alone,” he noted.

TVS Group chairman Venu Srinivasan, Tube Investments managing director S. Vellayan, TVS & Sons joint MD R. Dinesh and Ramco group chairman P.R. Venketrama Raja were among the participants of Thursday’s meeting, which was also attended by Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Finance Secretary S. Krishnan, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam and other senior officials.

On Friday, representatives of the Apparel Export Promotion Council, the Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries’ Association, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations and a few export associations from Tiruppur will participate in a similar discussion.

The 21-member expert committee constituted by the government is scheduled to meet on Friday.

(With inputs from Sanjay Vijayakumar)