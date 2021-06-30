Tamil Nadu

Industrialists call on CM

Samsung Southwest Asia president & CEO Ken Kang, with his team of officials of the Sriperumbudur unit, called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Separately, chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation Noel Tata, Voltas Limited managing director and CEO Pradeep Bakshi, Trent Limited’s executive director (Finance) P. Venkatesalu and Tata International executive director and chief operating officer Anand Sen called on the CM.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials were present during both meetings.


