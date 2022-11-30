Industrialist Venu Srinivasan files yet another contempt plea against Rangarajan Narasimhan

November 30, 2022 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

Says the first contempt petition was closed after recording of an unconditional apology, yet the contemnor is continuing to disobey court orders

The Hindu Bureau

Industrialist Venu Srinivasan has filed yet another contempt of court petition against Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam before the Madras High Court for continuing to make disparaging remarks against him on the social media, despite a specific restraint order passed by the court.

When the latest plea was listed before a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and N. Mala on Tuesday, senior counsel P.S. Raman appeared for the petitioner and insisted on punishing the contemnor for his brazen act of defying court orders.

Mr. Narasimhan sought to defend himself without engaging a lawyer. Asked if he wanted to admit the charges levelled against him, the contemnor replied in the negative and said he denied the charges and sought time to file a detailed counter-affidavit. The judges granted time till December 12.

In his petition, Mr. Srinivasan had said the High Court, while dealing with a case related to the alleged missing of a peacock idol from the Kapaleeswarar Temple at Mylapore in Chennai, had on September 2 restrained the contemnor from making wild allegations on the social media.

Yet, the contemnor made certain objectionable tweets forcing the petitioner to file a contempt petition that got closed on October 18, after an unconditional apology was tendered by him. The contemnor again made defamatory remarks on Twitter and Facebook, the petitioner complained.

“The present conduct of the respondent leaves no room for any further sympathetic consideration and unless he is dealt with strictly, the majesty of this honourable court will be gravely tarnished,” Mr. Srinivasan added.

