ADVERTISEMENT

Industrial, construction units should grant holiday with pay: DISH

April 08, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the public holiday for the election on April 19, Tamil Nadu’s Director of Industrial Safety and Health M.V. Senthil Kumar has issued an advisory to all industrial and construction units to grant a public holiday with pay for April 19.

“Appropriate action would be initiated if they fail to grant holiday for the election on April 19. Control rooms have been established by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) in the State-level,” an official release said.

Complaints, if any, could be made to: Joint Directors M.V. Karthikeyan (9444221011,044-22502103), S. Kamalakannan (9884675712) and Administrative Officer S. Suriya (9884470526) and Deputy Director K. Swetha (9962524442).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US