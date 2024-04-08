Industrial, construction units should grant holiday with pay: DISH

April 08, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

In view of the public holiday for the election on April 19, Tamil Nadu’s Director of Industrial Safety and Health M.V. Senthil Kumar has issued an advisory to all industrial and construction units to grant a public holiday with pay for April 19.

“Appropriate action would be initiated if they fail to grant holiday for the election on April 19. Control rooms have been established by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) in the State-level,” an official release said.

Complaints, if any, could be made to: Joint Directors M.V. Karthikeyan (9444221011,044-22502103), S. Kamalakannan (9884675712) and Administrative Officer S. Suriya (9884470526) and Deputy Director K. Swetha (9962524442).

