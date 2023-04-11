Indu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath moves Madras High Court seeking permission to garland Ambedkar’s statue

April 11, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted a day’s time for the Greater Chennai Police to list out the objections it had, to the granting of permission to Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) leader Arjun Sampath and 15 of his supporters to garland the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at his memorial in Chennai on April 14, in view of Dr. Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversary.

Justice Sunder Mohan asked Government Advocate (criminal side) S. Santhosh to put the objections in writing after the law officer said, the plea seeking permission could be considered only in view of the prevailing law and order situation and the previous conduct of Mr. Sampath in having created trouble while garlanding the statue.

The Government Advocate said, the High Court had in December 2022 granted permission for Mr. Sampath to garland the statue at the memorial in Raja Annamalai Puram in view of Ambedkar’s death anniversary on condition that he should not drape a saffron cloth or apply sandal paste, kumkum or vibuthi on the statue.

During the hearing of that writ petition, the IMK leader had come to the High Court and attempted to garland Ambedkar’s statue on the court campus leading to an altercation with a section of lawyers. The police intervened at the right moment, and prevented untoward incidents, the law officer told the judge.

The judge asked him to put the objections of the police department in writing on Wednesday, and said that thereafter a decision would be taken on granting permission with stringent conditions.