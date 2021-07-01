Indo-Sri Lankan talks necessary to prevent attacks on TN fishermen: Minister

Chief Minister is of the view that talks between India and Sri Lanka is necessary to find permanent solution for attacks on fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy, said Fsheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha.R. Radhakrishnan.

He inspected the progress of works at Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal here and advised officials to expedite works.

Responding to a question on attacks on Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy, he said: “Whenever such incidents occur, Chief Minister immediately contacts Prime Minister and Home Minister. CM is of the view that both countries should hold talks and find solution for this issue and it will happen soon.”

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the livestock park would provide self-employment opportunities for farmers. He added that the centre, being set up in 1022 acres including a livestock farm would have separate facilities for research and veterinary studies.

The Centre would be of International standards and would begin full-fledged operations in 2022. Currently 40 students are studying veterinary science at the Veterinary College here and it would be increased to 80 in 2022. There are also facilities for foreign students to undergo studies here.

On improving income for fishermen, he said that Tamil Nadu, which was ranked number 1 in the country in fisheries, has dropped to fifth. “Andhra Pradesh is earning foreign currency through export of fresh water fishes and similar measures are taken here,” he said.

However, fishermen complained of certain restrictions from Pollution Control Board and discussions would be held with respective Minister and department officials.