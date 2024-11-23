ADVERTISEMENT

Indo-German Chamber of Commerce hosts 58th annual regional meet

Published - November 23, 2024 12:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology, speaking at the 58th annual regional meet of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce in Chennai on Friday. Michaela Kuchler, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai, is present. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) on Friday hosted its 58th Annual Regional Meet in Chennai.

Addressing the gathering, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services said the number of Indians working in Germany and studying in Germany has gone up. The number of German companies in India, the number of German programmes like skilling, certification, etc., is going up and it needs to go up a lot more, he said.

Bilateral trade between India and Germany has witnessed significant growth, reflecting mutual trust and shared aspirations. Tamil Nadu, with its advanced infrastructure and progressive outlook, offers immense potential to further elevate this partnership. “By leveraging German technology and Tamil Nadu’s industrial strength, we can create new avenues for growth and development,” Ranjit Pratap, chairman, Southern Region Council, IGCC, said.

S. Seetharaman, chairman, Super Auto Forge Pvt. Ltd., and Michaela Küchler, Consul General of Germany in Chennai, Ute Brockmann, Deputy Director General, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce were also present.

The event also included panel discussions on ‘Global Capability Centres (GCCs): The Challenges of Setting up and the Future of GCCs,’ with speakers Krishnaswamy Jambunathan, Vice-President and Head, Tech Center India, Executive Director - ZF India Private Limited, Vikas Prasad, President and Managing Director, Webasto India Pvt. Ltd., and Madhuri Bajaj, senior manager, Ernst and Young LLP. 

