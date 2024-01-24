ADVERTISEMENT

Indo-French Chamber gets new vice-chairperson

January 24, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Socomec, a firm which is into innovative power management solutions, said its CFO India Region and APAC Industry Controller, Devesh Singhania has been appointed as the vice-chairperson of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) CFO Committee, with immediate effect.

“My tenure at Socomec has equipped me with insights into intricate financial structures within the energy sector. I am enthusiastic about contributing to bridging financial synergies between our two nations,” Mr. Singhania said.

Payal S. Kanwar, Director General at IFCCI, said: “IFCCI Committees are a great platform to share and exchange knowledge through diverse formats of events and advocacy. We are confident that Devesh’s extensive experience and profound industry knowledge will undoubtedly elevate the discourse and strategies within the CFO committee.”

