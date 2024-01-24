GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indo-French Chamber gets new vice-chairperson

January 24, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Socomec, a firm which is into innovative power management solutions, said its CFO India Region and APAC Industry Controller, Devesh Singhania has been appointed as the vice-chairperson of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) CFO Committee, with immediate effect.

“My tenure at Socomec has equipped me with insights into intricate financial structures within the energy sector. I am enthusiastic about contributing to bridging financial synergies between our two nations,” Mr. Singhania said.

Payal S. Kanwar, Director General at IFCCI, said: “IFCCI Committees are a great platform to share and exchange knowledge through diverse formats of events and advocacy. We are confident that Devesh’s extensive experience and profound industry knowledge will undoubtedly elevate the discourse and strategies within the CFO committee.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.