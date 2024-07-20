ADVERTISEMENT

Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation’s Korean film festival gets under way

Updated - July 20, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The festival started off with the screening of the critically acclaimed Secretly Greatly. The audience were then treated to a selection of remarkable Korean films, including The Throne, A Taxi Driver, Tunnel, and Hwayi: A Monster Boy.

The Hindu Bureau

Chang-Nyun Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, and other dignitaries at the film festival held in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A three-day Korean film festival, organised by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF), got under way at the Tagore Film Centre here started on Friday, July 19. On Sunday, July 21, the festival will commence at 12 p.m.

The festival was inaugurated by Anand Rengaswamy, vice-president of the ICAF, in the presence of AVM K. Shanmugam, general secretary of the ICAF.

Chang-nyun Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai; Jehyoung Lee, Deputy Consul General of The Republic of Korea in Chennai; and S.L. Narayanan, Group Chief Financial Officer, Sun Group, were also present.

