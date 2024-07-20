GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation’s Korean film festival gets under way

The festival started off with the screening of the critically acclaimed Secretly Greatly. The audience were then treated to a selection of remarkable Korean films, including The Throne, A Taxi Driver, Tunnel, and Hwayi: A Monster Boy.

Updated - July 20, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chang-Nyun Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, and other dignitaries at the film festival held in Chennai.

Chang-Nyun Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, and other dignitaries at the film festival held in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A three-day Korean film festival, organised by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF), got under way at the Tagore Film Centre here started on Friday, July 19. On Sunday, July 21, the festival will commence at 12 p.m.

The festival started off with the screening of the critically acclaimed Secretly Greatly. The audience were then treated to a selection of remarkable Korean films, including The Throne, A Taxi Driver, Tunnel, and Hwayi: A Monster Boy.

The festival was inaugurated by Anand Rengaswamy, vice-president of the ICAF, in the presence of AVM K. Shanmugam, general secretary of the ICAF.

Chang-nyun Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai; Jehyoung Lee, Deputy Consul General of The Republic of Korea in Chennai; and S.L. Narayanan, Group Chief Financial Officer, Sun Group, were also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.