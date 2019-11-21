Indirect polls to key posts: AIADMK invites fresh applications

In view of the State government’s decision to conduct indirect elections for Mayor and Chairperson posts in the urban local bodies, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has invited its party personnel (who have earlier submitted applications for the top posts and equivalent posts in rural local bodies) to apply afresh for Ward Member (Councillor) posts in these bodies.

Aspirants can reach out to party functionaries designated earlier, to receive applications on November 22 ,and submit their applications with the required fee, a party release stated.

Those who had applied earlier for Mayor, Chairman and other posts in urban and rural local bodies, could get their application fee reimbursed between November 25 and 29 after the party’s General Council meeting.

The payments made would be returned in person at the party head office in Chennai on producing the original receipt, the statement said.