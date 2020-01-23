Indirect polls on January 30

The indirect elections to rural local bodies that were postponed in some places for various reasons will be held on January 30, Tamil Nadu State Election Commission announced on Wednesday.
The indirect elections will be held to fill 335 posts, including one district panchayat president, one district panchayat vice-president, 26 posts of panchayat union president, 41 panchayat union vice-president and 266 village panchayat vice-president, an official release stated.
The polling for district panchayat president, panchayat union president and village panchayat vice-president posts will be held at 10.30 am on that day. The elections for district panchayat vice-president, panchayat union vice- president posts will be held at 3 p.m. the same day, it added.
