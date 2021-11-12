Indirect polls in local bodies will be recorded, TNSEC tells High Court

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Friday assured the Madras High Court that it would ensure video coverage of the indirect elections to be held for various posts in village panchayats and panchayat unions across the State.

The court was also informed that the entire process would be completed by November 29.

The submissions were made before Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu who disposed of two writ petitions with a direction to the TNSEC to record on video the elections to the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson of Marakkanam Panchayat Union in Villupuram district and vice president of K. Mamanandal panchayat in Kallakurichi district.

The Bench directed the TNSEC and the State police authorities to ensure that all rightful persons entitled to enter the hall, where the elections were to be conducted, get free and easy access.

Complete video coverage of the process of the elections and the circumstances prevailing outside the election hall should be arranged, they said.

The judges also ordered that the recorded video footage must be preserved for at least a period of 60 days after the date of conduct of the relevant elections.

Following a specific query from the court as to the conduct of indirect elections in other places, it was submitted on behalf of the TNSEC that the entire process would be completed by November 29 upon ensuring free and unimpeded access to all persons entitled to vote and upon ensuring video coverage of the entire process in a manner as it had been directed in the present cases.