Indirect polls: DMK alleges irregularities

Hearing a slew of petitions from DMK members alleging irregularities in the indirect elections to the posts of chairpersons in panchayat unions and district panchayats, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from the State government.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran heard the petitions on the incidents that marred the polls. Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatesan of Aruppukottai sub-division suffered a cut injury on his right hand following violence during the election in the Narikudi Union of Virudhunagar district. The violence took place following a tie between the AIADMK and the DMK.

The election to the Kovilpatti Union was postponed as the returning officer fell ill on the day of the polls. Instead of postponing the polls, the Assistant Returning Officer should have been directed to take charge, the DMK members said.

Attempts were made to abduct elected ward members, they alleged.

The State government, in its submission, said protection was provided to the elected members who made representations seeking security.