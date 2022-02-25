Indirect elections to posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and others on March 4

Newly-elected councillors and ward members set to assume office on March 2

The indirect elections the posts of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of municipal corporations, Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons of municipalities and town panchayats, are to be held across the State on March 4. All the newly-elected councillors and ward members in the ordinary elections to the urban local bodies are set to assume office on March 2.

Nominations, if any, for the posts of Mayors of municipal corporations and Chairperson of municipalities and town panchayats, will be received from 9:30 a.m. on that day. After holding the elections, the results would be declared soon after. For the posts of Deputy Mayor of municipal corporations and Vice Chairpersons of municipalities and town panchayats, if there are nominations, elections would be held that afternoon and results declared soon after, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said on Friday.