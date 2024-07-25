ADVERTISEMENT

Indirect elections for Coimbatore, Tirunelveli Mayors soon

Published - July 25, 2024 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) has issued instructions to respective Collectors for conducting indirect elections to fill up the posts of Mayors of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli Municipal Corporations.

An official release from the TNSEC said that the Commissioner has issued instructions to the District Election Officers over conducting indirect elections along with election for vacancies that were notified in urban and rural local bodies.

Earlier this month, the Mayors of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli tendered their resignations.

