Indirect elections for Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson could not be held in many places

Tamil Nadu State Election Commission cites lack of quorum as the reason

The indirect elections, originally scheduled on Friday to elect Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson in a few Municipalities and Town panchayats could not be held in various places for want of required quorum, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) said on Friday. As for 21 Municipal Corporations, DMK candidates were elected to 20 Mayor posts and a Congress candidate was elected to one post, the TNSEC said. The DMK candidates were elected to 15 Deputy Mayor posts, while Congress candidates were elected to two and MDMK, CPI, CPM and VCK candidates to one each.

The DMK candidates were elected to the Chairperson posts in 125 of the 138 Municipalities across the State, while the AIADMK got two and Congress, MDMK, VCK got one each. Four independents also won the chairpersons posts. The indirect elections for four of these posts could not be held due to lack of quorum, it said. As for Vice-Chairperson posts in Municipalities, the DMK candidates won 98, Congress won nine, AIADMK seven and the MDMK four. CPI, CPM and VCK won in two each and independents won in three each. Elections could not be held in 11 places. DMK candidates won 395 of the total 489 Town Panchayat chairperson posts, while Congress won 20 and the AIADMK secured 18. BJP and CPM won in eight and three places. MDMK and AMMK won in two places each, while CPI, VCK and MNMK won one each. Independents won in 25 places, while elections would not be held in 13 places. As for Vice Chairperson posts in town panchayats, DMK candidates won in 331 of the total 489 posts. Congress won in 32, AIADMK in 27 and BJP in 11. While CPM won in five, PMK and VCK won in three each, CPI, MDMK and AMMK won in two each and DMDK and MNMK won in one each. Independents won in 34 places and elections could not be held in 35 places .