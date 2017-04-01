Indira Banerjee appointed CJ of Madras High Court

Justice Indira Banerjee, currently a judge of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed by the President as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court. Ms. Justice Banerjee would be the second woman after Justice Kanta Kumari Bhatnagar (June-November 1992) to head the charted court.
Born on September 24, 1957, Ms. Justice Banerjee enrolled as an advocate in 1985 and practised both in the original and appellate sides of the Calcutta High Court. She was appointed as permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on February 5, 2002, and was transferred to the Delhi High Court on August 8, 2016.
