IndiGo to resume second Hyderabad-Tiruchi flight service from Sept. 1

IndiGo airline will operate its second daily flight service on the Hyderabad-Tiruchi-Hyderabad sector from September 1. Second flight service to Bengaluru also will resume on the same day.
The airline will operate an ATR aircraft and the flight will leave Hyderabad at 9.30 a.m. and reach Tiruchi at 11.45 a.m. In the return direction, the flight will leave Tiruchi at 12.05 p.m. and arrive at Hyderabad at 2.15 p.m.
At present, the airline is operating one flight to Hyderabad at 7.20 p.m.
Sources said the second service on the Bengaluru-Tiruchi-Bengaluru sector would leave Bengaluru at 11.30 a.m. and arrive at Tiruchi at 12.25 p.m. It will leave Tiruchi at 1.05 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 2.15 p.m. The airline which had been operating two services a day had curtailed it to one service due to the pandemic.
IndiGo is the lone airline to operate flights to different domestic destinations from Tiruchi. It had recently launched bi-weekly service on the Mumbai-Tiruchi-Mumbai sector. Apart from Mumbai, the airline has been operating daily services to Chennai.
