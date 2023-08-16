India’s first Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Common Testing Centre under Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme to be established in Tamil Nadu

August 16, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

India’s first Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Common Testing Centre under Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) will be established in Tamil Nadu. According to a communication issued by the State government, this centre would be established over an area of about 2.3 acres at the SIPCOT Industrial Park, Vallam Vadagal near Sriperumbudur. The testing centre would enable the State to be a significant contributor to the self-reliance of the country in the aerospace and defence sectors.

TIDCO had floated an RFP for identifying industrial partners for establishing this testing centre as a joint venture in compliance to the guidelines of the DTI Scheme. A consortium of companies consisting of Keltron, Sense Image Technologies, Standards Testing & Compliance and Avishka Retailers had been chosen based on their response to the transparent bid process to partner with TIDCO for establishing the facility at an estimated cost of ₹45 crore.

T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, said, “Setting up India’s first Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Common Testing Centre here in Tamil Nadu showcases Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s commitment towards building a thriving defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the State.”

He further said, “We are attracting investors in this sector by addressing the needs of the industry in an innovative manner. This testing centre will enable Tamil Nadu to become a preferred destination for aerospace and defence companies to set up their Indian operations. Many other suggestions were received at a round table held recently with representatives from these two sectors. We are committed to taking necessary action and positive outcomes will be seen soon,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is the nodal agency for the implementation of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TNDIC). As part of the implementation of the TNDIC, the government of Tamil Nadu has adopted a multi-pronged strategy. One of them is the creation of an enabling ecosystem including Common Testing Centres for the Aerospace and Defence Industry. Currently the non-availability of testing centres which can support the aerospace and defence standards outside DPSU/DRDO is an entry barrier for many organisations. TIDCO had planned to lower this barrier by establishing testing centres for multiple sub-domains which include Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). The testing for UAS (Drone) is currently done component wise at different test centres which reduces the efficiencies of the organisations and also increases the cost. Such an integrated facility is available only with DRDO at Chitradurga, Karnataka, for its own use.