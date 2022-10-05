India’s first 4.20-MW wind turbine generator to be commissioned soon in Tirunelveli district

The country’s first 4.20-MW wind turbine generator, a single unit with the largest generation capacity, has been installed at Vadalivilai near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district.

The Brazil-based WEG, involved in a range of businesses, including power generation, mining, oil, gas and sugar industries and having its manufacturing unit at SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Hosur, has installed the state-of-the-art gearless wind turbine generator at a cost of ₹88 crore at Vadalivilai, which is close to the advantageous Aralvaimozhi Pass. So far, the 3,000-odd windmills installed in the Aralvaimozhi Pass have the capacity to generate power up to 2 MW.

Since the 33-KV evacuation facility is yet to be installed, commissioning and subsequent transmission of power to be generated from this mega wind turbine generator is getting delayed.

Visiting the facility on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba said the Centre, which had set the target of producing 500 GW power through renewable energy sources by 2030, had planned to generate 35 GW solar and wind power each. Gujarat and Tamil Nadu would be the major players in the mission. Of the 500 GW, solar energy would account for 300 GW. The other renewable energy sources would be tapped optimally to generate the remaining 200 GW.

As Tamil Nadu has the potential to generate 35 GW wind power, including 30 GW in Dhanushkodi alone, two wind turbine generators would initially be installed in near future in the coastal village to power the entire Rameshwaram town, Mr. Khuba said.

The Minister said the 4.20-MW wind turbine generator installed at Vadalivilai was only a prototype machine as the WEG had planned to install 7-MW wind turbine generators in this region in future to augment non-conventional energy generation.

When asked about the delay in the commissioning of the higher capacity wind turbine generator, the Minister said he would hold discussions with the Tamil Nadu government for expediting the installation of a 33-KV sub-station for evacuating the power to be generated by this windmill. “I don’t want to blame anyone for this delay,” he added.

Managing Director of WEG Industries (India) Private Limited Jean Carlo Butske said the higher capacity wind turbine generator with 4.20 MW was a permanent magnet synchronous generator without a gearbox. “We’ve introduced this state-of-the-art wind turbine generator in India, which will be of greater benefit to both India and Brazil,” Mr. Jean said.