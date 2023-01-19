India’s export of spices growing, say experts

January 19, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over the last decade, India’s export volume of spices has grown more than three times and despite the impact of the pandemic in 2020-21, spice exports volumes have reached an all- time high, M.M. Murugappan, Chairman of Carborundum Universal Ltd., said at the International Spice Conference 2023.

However, the country has to address supply chain inefficiencies, traceability challenges, low productivity and unsustainable practices and skilled labour shortage, he said. Noting that start-ups had emerged in this industry, Mr. Murugappan said: “Some start-ups have emerged in the space like Spice Story, Masala Tokri, Dspices and Zizira. The market has recognised the opportunity and this has led to multiple mergers and acquisitions and private equity action in the domestic spices space,” he said.

Mr. Murugappan said if the government worked with the spice industry, it would help the sector grow more.

D. Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, said India was the spice basket of the world with its biodiversity offering 75 out of 105 varieties of spices listed by ISO. “We have robust supply network, excellent processing and value addition facilities and an export base of more than 7,000 registered spice exporters with manufacturing exporters constituting more than 10%,” he said. “Our processing units employ latest technologies. Units have excellent quality control system supported by inhouse laboratories,” he said.

According to details provided by Mr. Sathiyan, the global spice trade was projected to grow at a rate of 6.5 % CAGR over the next 10 years. In the last two financial years, Indian spices export had crossed the $4 billion mark. “Indian spices and spice products in 225 different types are reaching more than 180 different destinations across the globe. The government of India wants the sector to grow further,” Mr. Sathiyan said.

Cheriyan Xavier, Chairman, International Spice Conference 2023, said that over 800 delegates have registered for this event.

