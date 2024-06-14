Indian students from East London varsity participate in hackathon

As part of a hackathon, over 20 Indian students from the University of East London presented their projects to a panel of judges from Indian industries on Thursday.

The students — a mix of undergraduates and postgraduates with an engineering background — presented their project in topics, ranging from smart agriculture, urban mobility, waste management, sustainability and prosthetics and bionics, which were assigned to them. The hackathon was organised by the Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing Centre, an initiative of the State government to place students.

Gaurav Malik, director of education and experience at the university, said that the students were divided into groups of three and given three days to prepare their presentations. “The topics were given four days ago. The teams had to provide a proof of concept for the industry panel to judge their project...The 22 students were divided in seven multidisciplinary teams. Each team had both female and male students..,” Mr. Malik said.

The initiative aims at creating internship opportunities for students who have been offered scholarships by the British Council. Mr. Malik hoped that at least 10-15 students would get placed at the end of the exercise.

Raksha Mehta, associate director of partnerships and work-based learnings at the university, said the students were selected through tests.