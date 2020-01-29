Indian Red Cross Society celebrates centenary year

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday urged District Collectors, who are the presidents of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in districts, to be more active and play a pivotal role in the functioning of IRCS.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the centenary year of IRCS, he observed that at the State-level, IRCS held executive meetings once in three months, and said all district branches should do the same.

More transparency

He called for 100% transparency in the functioning of IRCS.

R.K. Jain, secretary general, IRCS, National Headquarters, said IRCS should create facilities such as centre of excellence for training in first aid and create resilience in society.

“We want to strengthen the blood bank services of IRCS. We want the banks to have 100% voluntary blood donation and function for 24x7,” he said.

To commemorate the centenary year of IRCS, the Governor released a special postal cover in the presence of M. Sampath, chief post-master general, Tamil Nadu circle, while Indian Oil Corporation Ltd donated two ambulances to be used in Tambaram and Thiruparankundram in Madurai.

Artificial limbs

He handed over artificial limbs to differently-abled persons, and welfare aid worth ₹15 lakh to orphan/old age and physically-challenged homes across the State, and inaugurated a Red Cross Museum on the occasion.