Indian Railways grants 42-day special casual leave for organ donors 

Railway employees who donate organs will be entitled to a 42-day Special Casual Leave, the transporter has said.

Last year, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had issued instructions regarding grant of SCL to organ donors, in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). The DoPT said that organ removal from a donor was a major surgery, which required time for recovery, including both hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation period.

Welfare measure

Extending the provision to railway employees, the Railway Board said SCL was a welfare measure in public interest, since organ donation was a noble activity to help another human being.

In an order issued last week, railway employees were informed that SCL would be granted irrespective of the type of surgery for removal of donor’s organ, on the recommendation of the doctor. However, the facility would be subject to the condition that the organ transplant surgery took place in a railway hospital or empanelled private institution.

The leave would be granted to all types of living donors provided that the donor had been duly approved for donation by the competent medical authority as per the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994. The SCL would not be combined with any other leave except in exceptional circumstances of complications of surgery.

Indian Railways is one of the largest employers with over 12 lakh employees and runs its own hospitals across the country.

Funds for felicitation

In a related development, the Union government has earmarked funds for honouring the kin of deceased organ donors.

According to official sources, the MoHFW in a communication has approved felicitation for all deceased organ donors, and his/her family member by presenting a shawl, certificate with frame, and some flowers, as a mark of respect to every deceased organ donor at the time of donation.

The cost of felicitation would not exceed ₹1,000 per donor. It was suggested that two staff members of the respective State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation or local representatives from the government medical college/hospital should visit the donor’s hospital/home and felicitate the family members.

This will be in addition to the ₹10,000 granted under the National Organ Transplant Programme guidelines to cover expenses for a dignified funeral for the deceased organ donor.

“This felicitation is expected to boost awareness on organ donation and connecting with this noble cause, all States are requested to ensure implementation of the above guidelines in letter and spirit,” the communication said.