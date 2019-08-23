Indian Oil ties up with Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill to start a pump at Ammundi

The public sector oil company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), tied up with Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill to start a petrol pump at Ammundi, 12 kilometres from Vellore. The ₹2 crore retail outlet was inaugurated by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, K.C. Veeramani on Thursday.

He also formally announced the construction of Farmers Information Training Centre to provide sugarcane farmers advice on cultivation and crop maintenance at a cost of ₹17 lakh.

The outlet would be operated by IOC, which appointed staff on a contract basis, according to Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill Chairman M. Anandan.

The mill management has provided the land, and IOC took the initiative to set its retail outlet.

Mr. Veeramani said that the joint-venture would ensure quality products and services to the customers with the assurance of the trusted Indian Oil Corporation brand.

He said that the dues payable to the sugarcane farmers would be settled before August 31 and steps are being taken for this purpose.

District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundram presided over the inaugural function.

Managing Director/Commissioner, Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation, Reeta Harish Thakkar, Managing Director of Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mills, and Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau spoke.

Rajya Sabha Member, A. Mohammed John and MLAs S. Ravi, Arakkonam; G. Sampath, Sholingur; G. Loganathan, KV Kuppam; and Aavin-Vellore president G. Velazhagan participated.