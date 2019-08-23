Tamil Nadu

Indian Oil ties up with Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill to start a pump at Ammundi

K.C. Veeramani at the inauguration of the fuel station at Ammundi on Thursday.

K.C. Veeramani at the inauguration of the fuel station at Ammundi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

more-in

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, K.C. Veeramani also formally announced the construction of Farmers Information Training Centre

The public sector oil company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), tied up with Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill to start a petrol pump at Ammundi, 12 kilometres from Vellore. The ₹2 crore retail outlet was inaugurated by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, K.C. Veeramani on Thursday.

He also formally announced the construction of Farmers Information Training Centre to provide sugarcane farmers advice on cultivation and crop maintenance at a cost of ₹17 lakh.

The outlet would be operated by IOC, which appointed staff on a contract basis, according to Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill Chairman M. Anandan.

The mill management has provided the land, and IOC took the initiative to set its retail outlet.

Mr. Veeramani said that the joint-venture would ensure quality products and services to the customers with the assurance of the trusted Indian Oil Corporation brand.

He said that the dues payable to the sugarcane farmers would be settled before August 31 and steps are being taken for this purpose.

District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundram presided over the inaugural function.

Managing Director/Commissioner, Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation, Reeta Harish Thakkar, Managing Director of Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mills, and Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau spoke.

Rajya Sabha Member, A. Mohammed John and MLAs S. Ravi, Arakkonam; G. Sampath, Sholingur; G. Loganathan, KV Kuppam; and Aavin-Vellore president G. Velazhagan participated.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
petrol
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2019 12:43:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/indian-oil-ties-up-with-vellore-cooperative-sugar-mill-to-start-a-pump-at-ammundi/article29226106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY