Indian, Lankan officers discuss maritime security, safety of fishermen in the Palk Bay

A meeting of the Navy and Coast Guard officers of India and Sri Lanka on November 6 discussed issues relating to the maritime security in the Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar, the safety of fishermen, among others.

The International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) meeting was held on board the SLNS Vijayabahu in the Palk Bay on November 6, a social media post of the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Indian Navy’s Rear Admiral R.K. Dhingra, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval area and Sri Lankan Navy’s Rear Admiral S.J. Kumara, Commander North Central Naval Area chaired the meeting, it said.