GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian, Japanese Coast Guards engage in joint exercise off the coast of Chennai

This is the 20th such exercise between the Coast Guards of the two countries; personnel were trained in distress communication, aerial surveillance and search and rescue operations, among other modules

January 12, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A demonstration of a search and rescue operation was conducted during a joint exercise between Indian and Japanese Coast Guards in the Bay of Bengal off the Chennai coast on Friday, January 12, 2024

A demonstration of a search and rescue operation was conducted during a joint exercise between Indian and Japanese Coast Guards in the Bay of Bengal off the Chennai coast on Friday, January 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

The camaraderie between the Indian and Japanese Coast Guards was on display in the Bay of Bengal off the Chennai coast on Friday, January 12, 2024, as their vessels and aircraft were involved in a joint exercise, practising various procedures.

Besides ICGS Shaurya, ICGS Shaunak, ICGS Sujay, ICGS Samudra Paheredar, ICGS Rani Abbakka and ICGS Annie Besant,ICGS C-440 and ICGS C-449 represented the Indian side, while visiting JCGS Yashima represented the Japanese during the exercise.

The Indian Coast Guard’s twin-engine turboprop fixed-wing Dornier 228, rotary wing advanced light helicopters Dhruv and Chetak, also took part in the exercise. The exercise went on for about three hours.

The personnel were trained in distress communications, aerial surveillance, VIP embarkation, search and rescue phases, firefighting phases and the assessment and retrieval of oil spills, among others. Personnel of the Japan Coast Guard were on board Indian Coast Guard ships and vice versa for the exercise.

Speaking to reporters, Indian Coast Guard’s Regional Commander (Eastern Region) Inspector-General Donny Michael said: “This is the 20th such exercise between the Indian Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard. We learn the best practices from each other during the exercise.”

Japan Coast Guard’s Commander Yoshihiro Shimizu, Director-International Relations, said, with the help of a translator: “We will continue to further strengthen the cooperation between both sides through joint drills and exercises and the exchange of opinions.”

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / defence / India-Japan / Japan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.