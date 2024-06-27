ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing signs MoU for cybersecurity and renewable energy technologies

Published - June 27, 2024 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kancheepuram, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) in the areas of cybersecurity and sustainable renewable energy technologies. The partnership aims to offer short-term training courses and pave the way for joint research activities in the field concerned. M.V. Karthikeyan, Director of IIITDM, and Manju Mam, Principal Director of the NPTI, were the signatories.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

higher education

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US