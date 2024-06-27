Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing signs MoU for cybersecurity and renewable energy technologies

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kancheepuram, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) in the areas of cybersecurity and sustainable renewable energy technologies. The partnership aims to offer short-term training courses and pave the way for joint research activities in the field concerned. M.V. Karthikeyan, Director of IIITDM, and Manju Mam, Principal Director of the NPTI, were the signatories.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.