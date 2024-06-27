Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing signs MoU for cybersecurity and renewable energy technologies

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kancheepuram, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) in the areas of cybersecurity and sustainable renewable energy technologies. The partnership aims to offer short-term training courses and pave the way for joint research activities in the field concerned. M.V. Karthikeyan, Director of IIITDM, and Manju Mam, Principal Director of the NPTI, were the signatories.

