December 30, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 81st session of the Indian History Congress concluded at the Madras Christian College in Tambaram on Thursday. During the three-day event, one of the panels was on relooking at Tamil history through socio-economic lens, which was coordinated by Professor G.J. Sudhakar. Dr. P. Sumabala, Professor K.A. Manikumar, Professor Arun Bandopadhyay, Dr. Prabha Ravi Shankar, Dr. Manas Dutta and Dr. M. Lakshmanan presented papers.