Indian engineers play a role in research and innovation, fostering a culture of design thinking, says AICTE chairman

March 28, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Indian engineers have a role in contributing to the success of engineering projects in the country, said T.G. Sitharam, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education.

At the inception of the Indian Institutes of Technologies they were merely training youngsters for industry but today they produced enormous amount of research and contributed immensely in various industries, he said.

At the first national conclave on design thinking for academic leaders held in the city on Wednesday, Mr. Sitharam said, “We need to change the mindset. India is ranked third in research publications and third largest ecosystem of startups. They have become very successful with close to about garnering US $500 billion.” He apprised the gathering, that largely comprised representatives from engineering colleges of the council’s efforts to transform technical education in the country in the last decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sitharam who launched the Academia NxT partner programme of the Intellect School of Design Thinking, said: “At AICTE, we foster promoting design thinking among technical institutions to create a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.” According to him, the conclave would help academic leaders shape the future of education and drive positive change in their institutions.

Arun Jain, chairman and managing director of Intellect and founder of the School of Design Thinking, proposed ‘Talent 2040’ as the guiding theme of the conclave with the aim of preparing students for the demands of the future. He called for developing a culture of innovation within academic institutions and industry research lab, to bring about safer, sustainable and ground breaking solutions.

Mr. Jain said establishing task forces at different levels, introducing assessment frameworks to evaluate design thinking capability for institutes, establishing district-level task force to bring holistic transformation and curate a comprehensive curriculum in academia would help achieve the ‘Talent 2040’ agenda.

Anbu Rathinavel, head of School of Design Thinking and chief design officer of Intellect, said the conclave provided higher education institutions an avenue to create a culture of design thinking on the campus through “contextual and composable initiatives”. Mr. Sitharam also distributed the design thinking impact awards under five categories to various higher education institutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.