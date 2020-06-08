Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Sujay’ re-based in Chennai

CHENNAI

The vessel was earlier based at Paradip, Odisha

Indian Coast Guard ship, Sujay, has been re-based in Chennai under the operational and administrative control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), from Monday. The ship was earlier based at Paradip, Odisha.

Sujay, meaning ‘Great Victory’, is the last of the series of six new Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV), commissioned on December 21, 2017 at Goa, a defence press release said.

Inspector General S. Paramesh, Commander Coast Guard Region (East) welcomed ICGS Sujay by presenting a memento to the Commanding Officer of the ship DIG Anurag Kaushik. The ship is manned by 12 Officers and 94 men.

The OPV is 105 metres long, designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Ltd, and is fitted with 30 mm CRN 91 Gun and state of the art navigational and communication equipment, sensors and machinery. The ship is designed to carry one twin engine light helicopter and five high speed boats, including two quick reaction inflatable boats, for swift boarding operations, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol, the release said.