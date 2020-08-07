Indian Coast Guard rescues 14 fishermen

NAGAPATTINAM

The Indian Coast Guard rescued a fishing vessel, saving 14 lives mid-sea, 88 nautical miles off Nagapattinam on Wednesday.

The fishermen, from Tuticorin who had set sail on the boat GN Sabari on August 4, were stranded due to rough weather caused by the southwest monsoon, and the vessel was drifting dangerously due to machinery breakdown.

A merchant ship sighted the drifting vessel and the information was relayed to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Chennai, following which the Indian Coast Guard ship, Shaurya, was diverted to carry out a Search and Rescue (SAR) mission, much to the relief of the crew. The vessel, with a damaged propeller, was towed by the Coast Guard ship to the Nagapattinam Fishing Harbour for repairs, a press release said. The boat owner and the Department of Fisheries were also kept informed of the rescue operation, the release added.

The Coast Guard urged fishermen to adhere to safe practices while fishing and carry communication and lifesaving equipment on board.