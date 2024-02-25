Indian Coast Guard organises ‘Day at Sea’ to celebrate 48th Raising Day

February 25, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) organised ‘Day at Sea’ on Sunday, February 25, as a part of the celebrations to mark its 48th Raising Day.

The event saw the participation of around 1,500 guests, who included the families of ICG personnel, officials from the Tamil Nadu State and port administrations, the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, and members of the public.

The guests, who were taken on eight ICG ships operated for a half a day, witnessed various rescue manoeuvres and operational capabilities of the ships and Dornier sea planes and helicopters. Daring high speed manoeuvres by Interceptor boats, rescue of survivors at sea by ALH helicopters, exhibition of fire power with a fully remote-controlled Stabilised Remote Controlled Gun (SRCG) gun, and firefighting capabilities were showcased during the event.

Officials on board said the ICG had about 12,000 personnel throughout India and had a fleet of more than 150 ships and around 78 aircraft. The ships returned to the harbour at around 2 p.m.

