Indian Bank organises customers’ meet in Vellore

In order to gain an insight on the expectations and feedback of the customers and to interact with them, Indian Bank, Vellore zone organised a customer meet on Wednesday.

Indian Bank has been celebrating customers’ day by organising customers’ meet every year since 2012.

It coincides with the Founder’s day of the bank.

A large gathering of customers from all walks of life attended the meeting, where they were elicited about financial literacy and various products by a power-point presentation.

Zonal manager, Indian Bank, Vellore at VIT Branch, V.N. Maya and Deputy Zonal Manager, Indian Bank at Vellore Bazaar branch, G. Rajendran, interacted with the customers.

In the meeting, customers’ views about the services rendered, suggestion for improvement and redressal of grievances were received.

The meeting was also attended by executives and officials from other Zonal office of Vellore.