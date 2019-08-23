Tamil Nadu

Indian Bank organises customers’ meet in Vellore

Customer speaking to the V.N. Maya, Zonal manager, Indian Bank, VIT Branch, Vellore.

Customer speaking to the V.N. Maya, Zonal manager, Indian Bank, VIT Branch, Vellore.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

They were elicited about financial literacy and various products that the bank offers

In order to gain an insight on the expectations and feedback of the customers and to interact with them, Indian Bank, Vellore zone organised a customer meet on Wednesday.

Indian Bank has been celebrating customers’ day by organising customers’ meet every year since 2012.

It coincides with the Founder’s day of the bank.

A large gathering of customers from all walks of life attended the meeting, where they were elicited about financial literacy and various products by a power-point presentation.

Zonal manager, Indian Bank, Vellore at VIT Branch, V.N. Maya and Deputy Zonal Manager, Indian Bank at Vellore Bazaar branch, G. Rajendran, interacted with the customers.

In the meeting, customers’ views about the services rendered, suggestion for improvement and redressal of grievances were received.

The meeting was also attended by executives and officials from other Zonal office of Vellore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
banking
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 1:44:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/indian-bank-organises-customers-meet-in-vellore/article29226220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY