Indian Bank organises consultative campaign

In order to highlight the key issues in banking sector, Indian Bank organised various meetings with its officials at branches.

Executive Director of Indian Bank, V. Shenoy Vishwanath, inaugurated the campaign at Vellore where officials and staff from 30 branches participated.

The meeting was interactive, where the officials shared their experiences in implementing the orders issued by higher officials.

The meeting also enabled exchange of valuable suggestions to improve the products and services of the bank to get a competitive edge over other banks.

Mr. Vishwanath gave vital inputs and sensitised the branch managers to formulate a Root Cause Analysis (RCA) of their performance and keep tabs on periodical growth.

All areas like Mudra, MSME, Retail Credit, CASA, Standup India, Social Security Schemes and Digital Banking were deliberated over at the meeting.

Zonal Manager of Vellore, V.N. Maya, during the welcome address, stressed upon the importance of the meeting to enhance the growth of public sector banks.

Fulfil public demands

Deputy Zonal Manager of Vellore, G. Rajendran said that the expectations of the public on public sector banks will be fulfilled on all parameters.

They will focus on customer satisfaction and maximising net profit of the bank on a month to month basis, he added.