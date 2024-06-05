ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Bank observes World Environment Day

Updated - June 05, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the celebration, various offices and branches of the Indian Bank organised plantation drive across India. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Bank on Wednesday observed ‘World Environment Day 2024’ with the theme ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’ which emphasises the need to act as a global community to preserve the planet for the generations to come.

As part of the celebration, various offices and branches of the Indian Bank organised plantation drive across India. In Chennai, the celebration was led by S. L. Jain, MD and CEO, in the presence of Executive Directors Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, Shiv Bajrang Singh and Brajesh Kumar Singh. Vishesh Kumar Srivastava, Chief Vigilance Officer, along with other senior officials and staff members, also participated in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US