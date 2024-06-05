GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Indian Bank observes World Environment Day

Updated - June 05, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
As part of the celebration, various offices and branches of the Indian Bank organised plantation drive across India.

As part of the celebration, various offices and branches of the Indian Bank organised plantation drive across India.

Indian Bank on Wednesday observed ‘World Environment Day 2024’ with the theme ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’ which emphasises the need to act as a global community to preserve the planet for the generations to come.

As part of the celebration, various offices and branches of the Indian Bank organised plantation drive across India. In Chennai, the celebration was led by S. L. Jain, MD and CEO, in the presence of Executive Directors Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, Shiv Bajrang Singh and Brajesh Kumar Singh. Vishesh Kumar Srivastava, Chief Vigilance Officer, along with other senior officials and staff members, also participated in the event.

