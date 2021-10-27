Tamil Nadu

Indian Bank gets new Executive Director

27 October 2021 02:35 IST
Ashwani Kumar has assumed charge as Executive Director of Indian Bank. A chartered accountant, postgraduate in commerce and a certified member of Indian Institute of Bankers, Mr. Kumar was Chief General Manager of Mumbai Zone at Punjab National Bank. Mr. Kumar has served in the Bank of Baroda, the Corporation Bank, and the Oriental Bank of Commerce.

